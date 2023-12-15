SC junks govt. plea against Delhi L-G order on bus marshals

December 15, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - New Delh

The Supreme Court on Thursday, December 14, 2023, refused to entertain the Delhi government’s plea challenging Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena’s decision to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers working as marshals in DTC buses.

Mr. Saxena’s decision was one in a string of reasons for continued hostilities between the Arvind Kejriwal government and him. A Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, and asked him to move the Delhi High Court, which shall decide the petition expeditiously.

All good schemes shoring up the government’s popularity are being stalled, Mr. Singhvi said. “Does this (terminating services of marshals) fall under the L-G? How can he stop it?” the senior lawyer asked.

“But why should we entertain it under Article 32 (of the Constitution)? Let the Delhi High Court deal with it. We have already dealt with constitutional matters [legal tussle between the government and the L-G for the control over services].

“The petition seeks re-operationalisation of the bus marshal scheme. In our view, the appropriate remedy would be to approach the High Court. In the event the petitioner approaches the High Court, the court shall take up the plea expeditiously,” the CJI said.

The L-G had on October 27 approved a proposal to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers from November 1.

