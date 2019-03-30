SC judges recuse from hearing plea of ex-police chief

Two Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on Friday recused themselves from hearing a plea filed by former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar against a High Court order to register an FIR against him.

A Bench of Chief Justice Gogoi, and Justices Dipak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said the matter will be listed before an appropriate Bench on April 1.

“List the matters before a Bench wherein two of us (the Chief Justice and Justice Sanjiv Khanna) are not members. List the matters before second court on April 1, 2019,” the Bench said.

Mr. Kumar has moved the apex court against the Delhi HC order asking the police to register an FIR against him and others for allegedly fabricating documents in a nearly two-decade old case.

Appearing for Mr.Kumar, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar said the HC on March 13 ordered registration of the FIR against the police officer and conclusion of investigation within two months.

The case pertains to an incident in 2001 when Mr. Kumar was posted as a joint director in the CBI and relates to alleged fabrication of documents of a case.