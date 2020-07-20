SC extends protection from arrest to journalist Dua in sedition case

Senior journalist Vinod Dua on Monday appealed to the Supreme Court to stay the proceedings in a sedition case registered against him by the Himachal Pradesh police.

The request from senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Mr. Dua, was made before a Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit immediately after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the State, sought an adjournment.

Sent questionnaire

Mr. Singh said the police has sent his client, a Padma Shri awardee, another questionnaire on July 8. This was when the apex court had already criticised the “unnecessary” questions asked in an earlier supplementary questionnaire on June 30 and advised Mr. Dua not to reply to those questions. However, Mr. Mehta denied sending Mr. Dua any questionnaire after the one on June 30.

The court finally listed the case for further hearing on July 27. The court had, in the last hearing, directed the police to hand over the complete records of its investigation in the sedition case, saying it will quash the FIR against him if the documents justify his contention that the case is merely a ruse to harass him.

On the other hand, the court said it will quash Mr. Dua’s writ petition, alleging intimidation by the State, if it is satisfied with the probe records. The Bench directed Mr. Mehta to hand over the probe records in a sealed cover. The court scheduled the case for final disposal on July 15. It extended protection from arrest for Mr. Dua in the meantime.

YouTube show

The case concerns an FIR filed against the journalist for his YouTube show telecast on March 30.

The FIR, registered in Kumarsain outside Shimla, accused Mr. Dua of blaming the government about its COVID-19 preparedness and alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “garnered votes through acts of terrorism”.