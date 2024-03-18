SC rejects regular bail plea of Satyender Jain in money laundering case

March 18, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday refused a plea for regular bail filed by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain in a money laundering case and ordered him to surrender forthwith.

A Bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi refused an oral plea by Mr. Jain’s counsel to give him a week to surrender.

“No, forthwith,” Justice Trivedi replied categorically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jain was on interim medical bail granted to him on medical grounds by the Supreme Court in May 2023. He had moved the apex court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case. He had been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in 2022 along with others accused of laundering money through multiple companies.

The ED had investigated him on the basis of a CBI complaint that Mr. Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from 2015 to 2017.

The Central agency, represented by Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, had contended that Mr. Jain had wielded influence over the companies allegedly involved.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, for Mr. Jain, had countered that the entire edifice of the case was built on a shaky foundation. There was no real evidence to back claims by the prosecution that Mr. Jain was the ‘mastermind’ or had ‘control’. Mr. Singhvi said no predicate offence was established against Mr. Jain while questioning the application of the anti-money laundering law against his client.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT