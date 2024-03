SC dismisses Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in excise policy case

March 18, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The Supreme Court has dismissed the bail plea moved on behalf of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the excise policy money laundering case. The court has ordered that he surrender forthwith.

A bench had reserved its judgement on January 17 after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party leader, and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate.

On December 14, 2023, the top court had extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to Mr. Jain, a former minister in the AAP government, in the case on medical grounds.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

(With inputs from PTI)