GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC dismisses bail plea against Satyendar Jain in excise policy case

The court has ordered the AAP leader’s immediate surrender

March 18, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 11:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of former Delhi Minister Satyender Kumar Jain

File picture of former Delhi Minister Satyender Kumar Jain | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court has dismissed the bail plea and quashing of charges against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the excise policy money laundering case. The court has ordered that he surrender forthwith.

A bench had reserved its judgement on January 17 after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party leader, and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate.

On December 14, 2023, the top court had extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to Mr. Jain, a former minister in the AAP government, in the case on medical grounds.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.