ADVERTISEMENT

SC dismisses bail application of prime accused in sexual assault case involving Malayalam actress

April 17, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The petitioner submitted that he should not be subjected to a process which was in itself a punishment

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on April 17 dismissed the bail application of a man who is the prime accused in the sexual assault case of a Malayalam actress in a moving car in 2017.

Also Read: Actor Dileep sexual assault case | SC directs trial court to speed up recording of testimonies

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi refused to intervene in the bail plea filed by Sunil N.S., represented by advocates Sana Raees Khan, Sriram Parakkat and M.S. Vishnu Shankar, who argued that the petitioner has been behind bars for over five years since his arrest.

The petitioner submitted that he should not be subjected to a process which was in itself a punishment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are many witnesses to be examined. The trial is taking various twists and turns due to incidents in which the petitioner has no role,” Mr. Parakkat argued.

He said one of the accused, actor Dileep, was a celebrity. The trial continues to be prolonged.

Also Read: Sexual assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is accused to get ‘specific priority’, directs SC

The Kerala High Court had refused him bail in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US