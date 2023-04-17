HamberMenu
SC dismisses bail application of prime accused in sexual assault case involving Malayalam actress

The petitioner submitted that he should not be subjected to a process which was in itself a punishment

April 17, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court of India. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on April 17 dismissed the bail application of a man who is the prime accused in the sexual assault case of a Malayalam actress in a moving car in 2017.

Also Read: Actor Dileep sexual assault case | SC directs trial court to speed up recording of testimonies

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi refused to intervene in the bail plea filed by Sunil N.S., represented by advocates Sana Raees Khan, Sriram Parakkat and M.S. Vishnu Shankar, who argued that the petitioner has been behind bars for over five years since his arrest.

The petitioner submitted that he should not be subjected to a process which was in itself a punishment.

“There are many witnesses to be examined. The trial is taking various twists and turns due to incidents in which the petitioner has no role,” Mr. Parakkat argued.

He said one of the accused, actor Dileep, was a celebrity. The trial continues to be prolonged.

Also Read: Sexual assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is accused to get ‘specific priority’, directs SC

The Kerala High Court had refused him bail in March.

