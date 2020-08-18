SC approves elevation of 6 advocates as HC judges

New Delhi

18 August 2020 23:42 IST

The Supreme Court has approved the names of six advocates to be elevated as judges of the Delhi High Court. This will increase the strength of judges at Delhi High Court from current 32 to 38.

The apex court collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, approved the proposal for elevation of the six advocates — Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna — as judge of Delhi High Court.

Ms. Singh is currently in the panel of Central government Standing Counsels in the Delhi High Court. Advocate Mini Pushkarna is a panel counsel for the Delhi municipal corporation. Ms. Pushkarna is also a panel counsel for Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, and Land and Building Department, Delhi government. Advocate Anish Dayal specialises in commercial litigation and arbitration, media, entertainment and sports law, policy and legislation. He also writes regularly about broad range of developments relating to the law.

The collegium, which is helmed by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and top four senior-most judges of the court, has also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj as judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.