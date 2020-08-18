SC approves elevation of 6 advocates as HC judges

The Supreme Court has approved the names of six advocates to be elevated as judges of the Delhi High Court. This will increase the strength of judges at Delhi High Court from current 32 to 38.
The apex court collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, approved the proposal for elevation of the six advocates — Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna — as judge of Delhi High Court.
Ms. Singh is currently in the panel of Central government Standing Counsels in the Delhi High Court. Advocate Mini Pushkarna is a panel counsel for the Delhi municipal corporation. Ms. Pushkarna is also a panel counsel for Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, and Land and Building Department, Delhi government. Advocate Anish Dayal specialises in commercial litigation and arbitration, media, entertainment and sports law, policy and legislation. He also writes regularly about broad range of developments relating to the law.
The collegium, which is helmed by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and top four senior-most judges of the court, has also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj as judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath