HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC appoints former Delhi HC judge Justice Jayant Nath as interim chairperson of power regulator DERC

The office of the DERC chairperson has been vacant for over six months

August 04, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Justice Jayant Nath. Photo: DIAC website

Justice Jayant Nath. Photo: DIAC website

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Jayant Nath, as the interim chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, which was told by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi Government, that the apex court could pick anyone for the post.

“We request Justice Jayant Nath, a former judge of the high court, to discharge the duties of the office of the chairperson, DERC,” said the bench, also comprising Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

While hearing the matter on July 20, the apex court had said it would appoint a DERC chairperson for a brief period on an ad-hoc basis pending a decision on the Delhi government’s plea contesting the Lieutenant Governor’s power to make such an appointment.

It had expressed anguish that nobody cares about the “headless” institution.

Amid the deadlock between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V. K. Saxena over the appointment of DERC chairperson, the top court had said it will do some homework and appoint someone on a “pro tem basis” to the post.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.