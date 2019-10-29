SC allows AAP govt. to revise minimum wages

The Supreme Court has allowed the Delhi government to take to “logical conclusion” a draft notification revising the minimum wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled categories of workers, supervisory and clerical staff in accordance with the Minimum Wages Act.

A Bench of Justices U.U. Lalit and Aniruddha Bose, in an order passed on October 14, permitted the Delhi government to bring into effect its draft proposal to revise minimum wages of unskilled labourers to ₹14,842, ₹16,341 for semi-skilled, ₹17,991 for skilled workers, ₹16,341 for non-matriculates, ₹17,991 for matriculates who are not graduates and ₹19,572 for graduates and above.

Till the draft is notified, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to continue the payment of current wages in accordance with an earlier wage notification of March 3, 2017 as per the apex court order on October 31 last year.

The Bench ordered that once the new notification for revised wages is issued, “the appropriate legal consequence and sequitur shall follow. It goes without saying that if any person is aggrieved by the notification, he shall be entitled to take recourse to legal remedies available in law”.

In an affidavit filed on August 26 this year, the Delhi government said it has proposed the revised minimum wages taking into consideration “the average prices of food items and clothing component and other prescribed percentage of other components i.e. housing, light & fuel and education/social obligation”.