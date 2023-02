SBI’s third specialised branch for start-ups in Gurugram

February 11, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The bank’s Chairman Dinesh Khara said the branch will provide end-to-end support for start-ups

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened its third specialised branch for start-ups in the country at Gurugram. Inaugurating the branch on Thursday, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said it will provide end-to-end support to start-ups, from formation of the entity till issuance of IPOs and FPOs. After Bengaluru and Mumbai, Gurugram houses the third highest number of unicorns, i.e. start-ups valued at $100 billion or above, in India. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics banking / startups

