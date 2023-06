June 21, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - New Delhi

State Bank of India (SBI) held a seminar on ‘Climate Finance and Risk’ here last Saturday, where banks and policymakers discussed the complexities of climate finance and finding solutions to climate change.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara, at the event, said, “There is a need to mobilise domestic and international flows from retail as well as institutional investors to meet the green finance needs.”