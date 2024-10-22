ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Securities gives ₹25 lakh for new bus for disabled children

Published - October 22, 2024 12:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Securities, the State Bank of India’s investment banking subsidiary, donated ₹25 lakh to the non-profit organisation Khushboo Welfare Society for the purchase of a bus for specially-abled and disabled children. The bus has a capacity to seat 25 people.

The CEO of SBI Securities, Deepak Kumar Lalla, said at the occasion, “We believe in driving positive change and empowering communities. This bus donation to Khushboo Welfare Society is a reflection of our commitment to creating sustainable impact. We hope it serves as a reliable resource for its mission, improving mobility and accessibility for those in need.”

