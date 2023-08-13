ADVERTISEMENT

SBI flags off vehicles to promote SVANidhi scheme

August 13, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The vehicles will ply in the city for 31 days to spread awareness about the scheme

The Hindu Bureau

SBI officials flagging off the vehicles at the local head office. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The local head office of State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday flagged off vehicles carrying hoardings with details of the PM SVANidhi scheme, under which street vendors are given collateral-free micro loans.

Senior officials Rajesh Kumar Patel, General Manager (Network-III), and Nilesh Dwivedi, General Manager (Network-I), led the flagging off.

Deputy General Manager (SMEBU) Tapan Kumar Sharma said the vehicles will ply for 31 days in potential pockets in the city for the scheme to spread awareness about it.

