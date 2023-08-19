HamberMenu
Saxena writes to CM on factors that led to the recent floods; L-G ignoring facts: Bharadwaj

August 19, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The L-G (Centre) recommended that the ownership of the river in the city be assigned to one department, such as the DDA.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, listing the reasons for the recent floods in the national capital and the measures to prevent such a situation in the future.

The move prompted Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to say that Mr. Saxena had forgotten to mention how “a huge quantity of water was diverted to Delhi while the Eastern Yamuna Canal was kept dry to save Uttar Pradesh from flooding, despite the fact that the Yamuna in Delhi was flowing over the danger mark”.

In his letter to the CM, the L-G said the highest recorded discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana was 8.28 lakh cusecs in 2019, which resulted in the water level of the river in Delhi touching 206.6 meters. However, this year only 3.59 lakh cusecs of water was discharged, yet the Yamuna level hit a record high of 208.66 metres. The L-G suggested that the ownership of the river in the city be assigned to one department, such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), to streamline the efforts to clean the Yamuna. “Needless to say, I would ensure necessary action on the part of the DDA and other Central government agencies,” he said.

In response, Mr. Bharadwaj said the L-G had ignored the fact that the Haryana government had accepted that its engineers did not maintain the ITO Barrage properly, for which their chief engineer had been suspended.

