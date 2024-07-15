Saxena undid Delhi govt.’s efforts to curb pollution: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attacked Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for “undoing” the Delhi government’s efforts to increase the city’s green cover by ordering the felling of over a thousand trees in the Satbari forest in the Ridge area.

When reached for comment, the L-G office did not respond.

The Supreme Court had last month rapped the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over the felling of 1,100 trees in the protected area without its permission. The court asked the DDA if the trees had been cut on the orders of Mr. Saxena, who is the chairperson of the urban body.

A three-member fact-finding committee of Delhi Ministers had also inspected the Satbari forest and accused the DDA of “erasing” evidence of the “illegal felling”.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the government had, as part of a long-term measure to tackle pollution, planted thousands of trees and increased the city’s green cover to 24%.

“The L-G wants to cut off Delhi’s lungs. Why is he doing this? On whose orders is he doing this? Why is he misleading the Supreme Court? He should answer these questions. If he cannot do anything good for Delhi, then at least he should stop harming its people,” she said.

