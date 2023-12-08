HamberMenu
Saxena recalls files from Law Minister’s office citing ‘delays’

L-G charges Law Minister with ‘inordinate delay in clearing files related to judicial matters’; AAP govt. says it created several court complexes in city, spent ₹1,528 on court infrastructure in 2022-23

December 08, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Satvika Mahajan
The L-G [left] has sought all files pertaining to courts and judicial administration from the office of Law Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The L-G [left] has sought all files pertaining to courts and judicial administration from the office of Law Minister Kailash Gahlot. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has directed that all files related to courts, judicial administration, and expeditious justice delivery be sent to his office within three days, citing an “inordinate delay in clearing files related to judicial matters”, a Raj Niwas source said on Thursday. The source added that the files had been pending with Law Minister Kailash Gehlot for the past six months.

The files pending with the Law Minister include a proposal to enhance allowances of the Delhi High Court’s retired judges, construct a district court complex in Rohini, and constitute the State and District Legal Services Authority, the official said.

In response, the AAP issued a statement saying it has made “the maximum investment on judicial infrastructure” and “is responsible for the construction of the Rouse Avenue Court complex, Karkardooma Court complex, separate blocks in the High Court, and the complex near Tis Hazari Court”.

It added that the government had spent ₹504 crore on judicial infrastructure in 2013-14, ₹800 crore in 2015-16, ₹1,450 crore in 2017-18, ₹1,363 crore in 2018-19, ₹1,322 crore in 2020-21, ₹1,310 crore in 2021-22, and ₹1,528 crore in 2022-23. “Whatever work needs to be done for judicial infrastructure in future, we will do it on priority, even with limited powers,” the statement read.

Mr. Saxena’s decision to recall the files comes against the backdrop of an ongoing power tussle between the AAP government and the Central government-appointed L-G on control over the bureaucracy in the Delhi government.

“A report from the Principal Secretary (Law and Justice) on December 4 brought to the notice of the L-G Secretariat that 18 files were pending [with Mr. Gahlot] and the fact that the official had also written to the Law Minister on November 13 to expeditiously decide on the files, but got no response,” the Raj Niwas source said.

‘Creating barriers’

“The L-G, while recalling the files, expressed his serious view of the pendency of such a large number of important proposals relating to court and judicial administration and pointed out that delays by the Law Minister were creating barriers in the administration of justice in the capital,” the official added.

