Saxena launches Delhi leg of campaign for Central schemes

November 29, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

Two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off the Delhi leg of the Centre’s outreach campaign in north-east Delhi’s Khajoori Khas on Tuesday.

Mr. Modi had on November 15 launched the nationwide campaign in Jharkhand’s Khunti with the objective of promoting Central government welfare schemes — including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana — among eligible citizens who have not benefitted from them so far.

Run-up to 2024 election

The campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre comes in the run-up to next year’s general election.

As part of the yatra’s on-spot services, health camps are being organised across gram panchayats where information, education, and communication (IEC) vans are travelling.

Mr. Saxena launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra urban campaign at an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). He flagged off five IEC vans, which will cover over 600 locations across all 11 districts of the city.

“The yatra aims to raise awareness about the Centre’s schemes and bring the maximum number of people, including those from weaker sections, under the ambit of these programmes,” the L-G said.

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan, Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Ramesh Bidhuri launched the vans along with Mr. Saxena.

Senior officials including Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Delhi Pollution Control Committee Chairperson Ashwini Kumar, Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Gyanesh and DDA Vice-Chairman Subhasish Panda also attended the event.

Mr. Tiwari said the Ayushman Bharat scheme has failed to reach the city residents. The North East Delhi MP added that a new railway station will soon come up under his constituency, while the elevated road project recently flagged by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be completed by February 2024.

Mr. Panda said the DDA has set up stall to educate people about the Centre’s schemes.

