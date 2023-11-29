HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saxena launches Delhi leg of campaign for Central schemes

As part of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, L-G flags off five vans to promote welfare schemes in Delhi

November 29, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (centre) flanked by BJP MPs (from left) Ramesh Bidhuri, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, and Parvesh Sahib Singh at the launch of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on Tuesday.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (centre) flanked by BJP MPs (from left) Ramesh Bidhuri, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, and Parvesh Sahib Singh at the launch of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off the Delhi leg of the Centre’s outreach campaign in north-east Delhi’s Khajoori Khas on Tuesday.

Mr. Modi had on November 15 launched the nationwide campaign in Jharkhand’s Khunti with the objective of promoting Central government welfare schemes — including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana — among eligible citizens who have not benefitted from them so far.

Run-up to 2024 election

The campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre comes in the run-up to next year’s general election.

As part of the yatra’s on-spot services, health camps are being organised across gram panchayats where information, education, and communication (IEC) vans are travelling.

Mr. Saxena launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra urban campaign at an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). He flagged off five IEC vans, which will cover over 600 locations across all 11 districts of the city.

“The yatra aims to raise awareness about the Centre’s schemes and bring the maximum number of people, including those from weaker sections, under the ambit of these programmes,” the L-G said.

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan, Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Ramesh Bidhuri launched the vans along with Mr. Saxena.

Senior officials including Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Delhi Pollution Control Committee Chairperson Ashwini Kumar, Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Gyanesh and DDA Vice-Chairman Subhasish Panda also attended the event.

Mr. Tiwari said the Ayushman Bharat scheme has failed to reach the city residents. The North East Delhi MP added that a new railway station will soon come up under his constituency, while the elevated road project recently flagged by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be completed by February 2024.

Mr. Panda said the DDA has set up stall to educate people about the Centre’s schemes.

Related Topics

Delhi / Bharatiya Janata Party / political campaigns

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.