Saxena clears proposal to recruit over 10,000 home guards by March

November 21, 2023

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday cleared a proposal to recruit 10,285 home guards in the city. Mr. Saxena directed officials to provide extra points to civil defence volunteers and conclude the recruitment drive by March 2024.

The L-G said the recruitment must be held through “an open, fair, and transparent selection process, which will have extra credits for the volunteers”. A Raj Niwas official said the home guards will be employed at a monthly salary of ₹25,000.

The development comes even as many volunteers, who were employed as bus marshals, continue to protest against the non-payment of salaries for the past six months and the termination of their services.

Nearly 15,000 civil defence volunteers working as bus marshals lost their jobs on November 1, following directions by the L-G after the Revenue and Finance Departments said that as per rules, the volunteers are supposed to be called in during a disaster and paid an honorarium and that they cannot be appointed on a salary basis.

The AAP government started deploying civil defence volunteers and home guards on buses in 2015 to provide security to female passengers. The bus marshals were expected to raise alarm in case of an emergency, such as sexual or physical violence or a health-related crisis.

Responding to Monday’s development, the government said, “We hope that the L-G will take strong action against the officers who removed all the bus marshals and put the safety of women at risk.”

“The Delhi government will ensure all possible support in the reinstatement process of home guards and civil defence volunteers,” it added.

Many volunteers who were deployed as bus marshals expressed disappointment with the enrolment process.

‘Work as a guard’

Haider, who worked as a bus marshal since 2016, said, “We have not been paid for more than six months now. And we aren’t sure when we will get paid next. I have started working as a security guard, but most people don’t get jobs that easily.”

Another former bus marshal, Deepak Rathee, said, “It is not as if the home guards are given permanent jobs. Most get disqualified on the basis of their age before getting regularised. How will this recruitment drive help us?”

