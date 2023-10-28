ADVERTISEMENT

Saxena approves acquisition of land for Barapullah Elevated Road project

October 28, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

I am constrained to observe that the third phase of the Barapullah elevated road project got delayed by over six years for want of small parcels of land, the L-G remarked. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the acquisition of .63 hectares of land in the Nangli Razapur village near Sarai Kale Khan for the construction work under the third phase of the Barapullah Elevated Road project. He also expressed his displeasure at the delay in the pace of the ongoing work.

The project, planned to decongest Nizamuddin Bridge, Bhairon Marg, and Ashram Chowk on the Ring Road, has missed several deadlines. It is aimed at improving connectivity between east, south, and central Delhi. The work on it began in April 2015 and was expected to be completed by October 2017. However, the construction work was delayed due to land acquisition issues and subsequently due to the pandemic, a senior PWD official said.

The project is likely to miss its October 2024 deadline also because of the delay caused by this year’s floods, the official added.

The delays, however, have led to significant cost escalations. A report by the Public Works Department (PWD) states that the initial tender amount for the project was ₹964 crore while payments worth ₹1,414.93 crore had been released till July 2023.

Taking cognisance of the delays, the L-G said, “I am constrained to observe that the third phase of the Barapullah elevated road project got delayed by over six years for want of small parcels of land.”

