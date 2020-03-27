Savings running out, soaring grocery prices worry Harijan Colony families

With a family of four to support, Ajit (28), staying at Harijan Colony in Sector 43 here, is worried over the sudden spurt in prices of groceries, milk and vegetables in the wake of a nationwide shutdown of non-essential services to contain the spread of COVID-19, and his fast-exhausting savings.

Hundreds of families, mostly domestic workers, housekeeping staff and security guards, in the colony echoed the same concerns.

“Five kg wheat flour that cost ₹180 earlier is priced at ₹250 now. The price of mustard oil used for cooking has gone up from ₹100 to ₹150. Even a milk packet, that cost ₹10 earlier, now costs ₹15. The prices of vegetables, such as potatoes, have also increased substantially. At this rate, our monthly bill would be double,” said Ajit, who worked at a salon in DLF Phase-IV before it was shut due to the shutdown.

Aakash, 21, who worked with food delivery app Zomato, said he even called up the helpline number to inform about the rise in prices and though they assured him to pass on the information to the authority concerned, they “did nothing much”.

Shahbuddin, who worked as an office boy, was worried about the payment of the rent for his single-room accommodation, ₹3,500.

“I am not sure whether the company will pay me the entire salary or only for the number of days I worked before the shutdown was announced. I have two children and my wife. I cannot survive for more than a week with my current savings. Only if I could go back to my home in West Bengal, I could manage. But that too is not possible now,” said Shahbuddin dejectedly.

Gautam Hazra, who worked as a housekeeping staff, has similar concerns. He said his landlord was unlikely to waive-off the rent or accept a delayed payment.

Arun, another resident, said most of the families had savings to survive for 7-10 days.

Sukhdev, a vegetable vendor, said the wholesale prices of vegetables had gone up in the mandi. “The 50 kg packing of potatoes now costs ₹1,400, an increase of around ₹600. Similarly, the prices of green chillies and other vegetables have also jumped,” said Sukhdev.

Many shopkeepers complained that the police did not allow them to open shops all day long. They said that the police had fixed hours in the morning and evening which led to rush.