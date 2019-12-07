Save her, said woman pointing towards her daughter-in-law

After she was stabbed by her husband, Sneh Lata Chaudhary, told her son, “usko bachao [save her]” pointing towards her daughter-in-law, Pragya Chaudhary, said her family.

“Pragya was lying inside the room after being stabbed while Sneh was outside. While Pragya was dead, Sneh died in the hospital,” said Pragya’s paternal uncle, a retired Colonel.

Sources said Pragya was two-month pregnant. On finding this out, accused Satish’s suspicion grew as her husband Gaurav lives in Singapore. However, Mr. Gaurav was in Delhi for a couple of weeks to celebrate his one-year-old son’s birthday, added sources. However, the family did not say anything in connection to this.

Her uncle said Pragya and her mother-in-law shared a good rapport. “She had lost her parents when she was a toddler. She stayed with my younger brother in Rohini,” he said. Seven years ago, Gaurav and Pragya fell in love and got married, he added.

Satish disliked her from the very beginning and was suspicious of her just like the way he was suspicious of his wife, the uncle said, adding:

“A year ago, she had gone to a dentist and when she returned, Satish asked her why she got late. He even asked the dentist if she had visited him. The matter reached to an extent that Gaurav had to come back from Singapore and asked his father to mend his ways.” Pragya’s family said the accused had also taken over ₹10 lakh from her when she was working as an air hostess before her children were born. She had re-joined work only four months ago. She had also stayed in Singapore for a year with her husband, they said. The accused used to torture Pragya to seek monetary help from her uncles but she rarely told her family, the retired Colonel said. One of the family’s neighbour said: “The allegations about the extramarital relationship are false”.

Another woman said: “The accused was very an aggressive and rude man. He always fought with people.”