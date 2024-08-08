Saurabh Bharadwaj lying about false affidavit on medical shortage, says Delhi L-G

A day after Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Health Secretary of submitting a false affidavit to the Delhi High Court stating that there was no shortage of medicines in Delhi government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Raj Niwas on Wednesday accused the “Press Conference” Minister of “weaving a web of lies to hide his government’s failures”.

“Even as the Delhi High Court has lambasted the AAP government and Mr. Bharadwaj for poor health infrastructure, the fact remains that neither Mr. Bhardwaj nor Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ever made any concrete effort to hire doctors and other medical staff. Instead, all that Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Bhardwaj did was to create a smokescreen of false alibis in the shape of pointless “letters and correspondences,” read a statement issued by the Raj Niwas on Wednesday.

The statement alleged that Mr. Bharadwaj on January 1 this year had written to Mr. Kejriwal proposing to recruit and hire doctors and paramedics against their respective vacant sanctioned posts on a contractual basis for one year or until regular incumbents joined through the Union Public Service Commission and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. He had requested the Chief Minister to take up the matter with L-G V.K. Saxena and had requested him to expedite appointments.

Noting that the task of appointing doctors lies with the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), which is chaired by Mr. Kejriwal and comprises two Centre-appointed bureaucrats, the statement said, “Had the intention been to appoint and hire doctors on contract basis or otherwise, Mr. Kejriwal would have immediately convened a meeting of the NCCSA and done the needful.”

However, instead of directing the Chief Secretary to put the matter on the NCCSA’s agenda, the proposal was forwarded to the L-G seeking his “kind intervention” on January 4, Raj Niwas said. “This was obviously done to play the now familiar game of appointing favoured individuals in an opaque manner, this time with the approval of the L-G,” the statement alleged.

The statement further said that after the L-G’s intervention, the DSSSB started that process of hiring paramedical and nursing staff in Delhi government hospitals. “The process of appointing and hiring nearly 3,000 doctors and medical staff has already been initiated through UPSC and DSSSB, with intervention of L-G,” it said.

Raj Niwas attacked Mr. Bharadwaj for failing to notify Mr. Kejriwal of the matter while he was out on interim bail. “The Press Conference Minister would be well-advised to stick to devoting his time to productive work in the departments assigned to him by the Chief Minister. People are now getting exasperated with his shenanigans. Not much is expected from his Teflon-coated conscience, though,” they added.

‘No experience’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at Mr. Saxena, with party sources alleging that he does not have any experience of civil service or public administration as he has only carried out “petty political works” for the BJP government in Gujarat.

“Whenever a matter related to services is raised, the L-G tries to hide behind the NCCSA, but when issues of molestation by a professor [at Jamia Millia Islamia] and the recent deaths at [shelter home] Asha Kiran were raised by the Delhi government, no action was taken without pressure from Ministers. H

