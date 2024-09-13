GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Saurabh Bharadwaj directs Lok Nayak Hospital to install CCTV cameras to ensure safety of doctors

Published - September 13, 2024 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday directed the administration at Lok Nayak Hospital to install CCTV cameras wherever necessary in order to ensure the safety and security of doctors.

“Areas where CCTV cameras are not installed should be identified. Defunct cameras should also be repaired as soon as possible so that the security of doctors and other people can be ensured throughout the hospital,” he said.

The Minister also met resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College, who are undergoing training at the hospital, and discussed issues of potential harassment, particularly with female doctors. He assured them that the Delhi government remains “highly vigilant” regarding the safety of healthcare professionals, and urged doctors to directly approach him to share any grievances.

During the meeting, Mr. Bharadwaj also inspected the classrooms in the hospital where the doctors were given training, and told administration officials to arrange better tables and chairs for them.

Some resident doctors raised concerns with him regarding the quality of food provided in the hostel, as well as the poor condition of the hostel toilets.

“The Minister immediately directed the hospital administration to address these issues promptly. He instructed that the cleaning of the toilets should be improved immediately and that better quality food should be provided in the hostel. The Minister warned that if swift action is not taken, strict measures will be taken against the hostel,” an official statement read.

