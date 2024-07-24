GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SAU student told to vacate hostel for ‘spreading rumours’

Published - July 24, 2024 01:12 am IST -  New Delhi

Ashna Butani

A student of South Asian University (SAU) here was told to vacate her hostel room for “spreading rumours” and “instigating students” against the institution. University officials did not respond to The Hindu’s queries on the matter.

Yashada Sawant, a second-year MA student of Sociology, received the notice on Monday and was told to hand over the keys of her room by Wednesday.

She said, “I had a conversation with a few friends about a professor who was said to resign. We were concerned that the course [being taught by him] would be cancelled. Later the administration called me and said I should not have spoken about it.” 

The student alleged that she was “singled out” and the action against her came “without a proper inquiry”.

 The notice, signed by her hostel warden, stated, “It has come to our notice that you are spreading rumours and lies, and instigating students against the university. In this light, you are debarred from hostel accommodation with immediate effect.”

The student said she will now have to make arrangements for an alternative accommodation.

Rokeya Collective, a student group, said in a statement, “It is disheartening to note that this is not an isolated incident. South Asian University has a troubling history of similar arbitrary actions against students.”

The statement added, “The affected student, like all members of our academic community, deserves due process and the right to defend herself against any allegations presented.”

