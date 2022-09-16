Satyendra Jain case: ED to move application for transfer of case

Jain’s lawyer describes the move as ‘baffling’

NEW DELHI
September 16, 2022 01:13 IST

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told a court, hearing the bail application of AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, that it was going to move an application to transfer Mr. Jain’s case to another special CBI court. 

The hearing of Mr. Jain’s bail plea has been going on since August 30 in the court of special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel who, on September 13, had directed the ED’s counsel to submit a fresh chart of entities and shares in the alleged money laundering case against Jain and two of his alleged aides — Vaibhav and Ankush Jain.

The lawyer representing Mr. Jain, N. Hariharan, described the move as “baffling”.

The ED’s money laundering case is based on a disproportionate assets FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in August 2017. The ED has already filed a prosecution complaint (akin to a chargesheet) under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the Jains and four companies purportedly associated with them for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime worth ₹4.8 crore.

Satyendra Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on May 31, 2022.

