Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

A bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh granted the relief to Mr. Jain after taking note of his medical report

August 25, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met former Delhi minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain at a hospital, in New Delhi, on May 28, 2023.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met former Delhi minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain at a hospital, in New Delhi, on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on August 25 extended till September 1 the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices A. S. Bopanna and M. M. Sundresh granted the relief to Mr. Jain after taking note of his medical report.

Also read | Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s bail by five weeks

The top court on July 24 had extended by five weeks interim bail granted to Mr. Jain.

Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju, appearing for the ED, strongly opposed the extension of the interim bail.

The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Mr. Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The ED had arrested Mr. Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Mr. Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

