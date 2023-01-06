ADVERTISEMENT

Satyendar Jain threatening us, Tihar jail officials write to D-G (Prisons)

January 06, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Satyendar Jain | Photo Credit: File Photo

: Tihar prison officials have written to the Director-General (Prisons) accusing jailed Minister Satyendar Jain of threatening them, sources said on Thursday. In their complaint, several officials, including an Additional Inspector General (Prisons), alleged that Mr. Jain intimidated them as they prevented him from availing of facilities such as “massage, lavish food and other VIP treatment” in prison. The Delhi government said, “The allegations are completely false. Today there was a hearing on his bail application, to influence which the BJP got the officers to write this false letter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / prison

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US