Satyendar Jain threatening us, Tihar jail officials write to D-G (Prisons)

January 06, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain | Photo Credit: File Photo

: Tihar prison officials have written to the Director-General (Prisons) accusing jailed Minister Satyendar Jain of threatening them, sources said on Thursday. In their complaint, several officials, including an Additional Inspector General (Prisons), alleged that Mr. Jain intimidated them as they prevented him from availing of facilities such as “massage, lavish food and other VIP treatment” in prison. The Delhi government said, “The allegations are completely false. Today there was a hearing on his bail application, to influence which the BJP got the officers to write this false letter.”

