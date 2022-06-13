Satyendar Jain sent to 14 days of judicial custody

Mr. Jain’s bail application in the ED case is listed for hearing on Tuesday

Mr. Jain’s bail application in the ED case is listed for hearing on Tuesday

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday sent to 14 days in judicial custody in the money-laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) disproportionate assets case against him.

A special court in the Rouse Avenue courthouse sent the minister to judicial custody after the ED’s custody of 14 days expired. After Mr. Jain was arrested on May 30, the ED had secured his custody till June 9, following which the agency was granted three more days of his custody.

Mr. Jain has already moved for bail in the ED case and the application is listed for hearing on Tuesday (June 14).

The ED has alleged that Mr. Jain was purportedly laundering money through shell companies based in Kolkata. The ED’s case, registered in 2022, is built on the basis of a 2017 CBI FIR. The CBI’s charge sheet against the Minister alleges him of acquiring ₹1.47 crore in assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2015 and 2017.

The ED has said accommodation entries were received in four Delhi-based companies allegedly beneficially controlled by Mr. Jain (Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Paryas Infosolution Pvt. Ltd., Mangalayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd. and JJ Ideal Estate) in exchange for cash totalling ₹4.81 crore. These entries were made between 2015 and 2017 from Kolkata-based entry operators through shell companies allegedly beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Jain.

The agency has told the court that the money trail in the case against Mr. Jain is complicated and that it still needs to find out if there is more money being laundered through other channels. It has also said that there might be other beneficiaries of the alleged money laundering, who need to be investigated.