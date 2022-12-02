Satyendar Jain misused official position to receive special treatment in Tihar jail: L-G panel

December 02, 2022 01:28 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

An inquiry committee set up by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has found that jailed AAP Minster Satyendra Jain “violated norms and rules of the prison and misused his official position and authority, enabling him to enjoy special treatment/facilities in the jail”, sources at the Raj Niwas said.

The committee, comprising principal secretaries of the Delhi government’s Home, Law and Vigilance departments found “collusion” between then Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel with Mr. Jain and recommended departmental proceedings against Mr. Goel for extending VIP treatment to Mr. Jain, Raj Niwas sources added.

Reacting to the development, an AAP spokesperson said, “The L-G had no power to set up this committee. The panel and its report are illegal. The L-G is acting like Aurangzeb. He should realise that India has a Constitution and he is bound by the same.”

‘Out of fear’

“At least five inmates – Rinku (POCSO accused), Afsar Ali, Manish (POCSO accused), Sonu Singh and Dilip Kumar – were pressurised by the jail administration to provide “special services” to Mr. Jain,” the report said. It added that the inmates did not offer any service to Mr. Jain voluntarily or out of “love and affection” as claimed by the suspended Jail Superintendent, Ajit Kumar, but out of fear that if they refused to obey, they would be punished or tortured in the jail.

Action taken

A senior jail officer said the three prison officials identified by the committee, Mr. Kumar and Warden Vikas, have already been suspended by the prison administration after taking note of their conduct, while Mr. Goel was recently transferred.

The officer added that they have taken note of the committee’s report and will prevent any such activity involving preferential treatment inside the prison.

Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31. Several videos of Mr. Jain receiving special treatment have been leaked on social media and the BJP has highlighted them on many occasions in the run-up to the Delhi MCD elections.

The report further said Mr. Jain’s wife and other family members “frequently” met him in jail in “blatant violation” of the rules and with “collusion” of senior prison officials and that he frequently held court in his room with co-accused in the same case – Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain apart from Sanjay Gupta and Raman Bhuraria who are accused in other cases filed by the ED.