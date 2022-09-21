Satyendar Jain bail: SC directs sessions court to hear ED plea seeking transfer of hearing on Sept. 22

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in a case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act

PTI New Delhi
September 21, 2022 13:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a sessions court here to take up on September 22 an Enforcement Directorate application seeking transfer of bail hearing of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case to another judge.

Observing that any accused is entitled to an expeditious hearing of his bail plea, a three-judge bench headed by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud asked the principal district and sessions judge of the Rouse Avenue court to take up the petition for hearing.

"We clarify that any party aggrieved by the decision on the transfer petition can seek appropriate remedies available in law. The forum for the hearing of bail will depend upon the decision of the District Judge," said the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta had on September 19 stayed the proceedings of the bail hearing and issued notice to Jain and other co-accused in the case on an ED application seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in a case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the Aam Aadmi Party leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app