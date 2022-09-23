Satyendar Jain bail: Delhi court allows ED plea seeking transfer of money laundering case to new judge

The case will now be heard by Special Judge Vikas Dhull, Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta said

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference as Health Minister Satyendra Jain (R) looks on, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI13-03-2020_000013B) | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary

A principal district and sessions court in Delhi on September 23 allowed an Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking transfer of the money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to another judge.

Raising certain contentions in the case being heard by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, the agency sought transfer of the matter to any other judge.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Mr. Jain’s bail plea was posted for hearing at 2 p.m. on September 23 before Special Judge Dhull.

Earlier on September 19, the Principal District and Sessions Judge stayed the trial court’s proceedings before Special Judge Goel and posted the matter on September 30.

The court also issued notice to Mr. Jain and other co-accused in the case on the ED’s application seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

Challenging the court’s order, Mr. Jain moved the Supreme Court, which on September 21, directed the principal district and sessions court to decide the agency’s application for transfer expeditiously by September 22.

On September 22, the court reserved its order on the ED’s application following lengthy arguments from both sides.

The ED had arrested Mr. Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.