Sarpanches want phased return of migrants

With Odisha bracing for an influx of about 7.5 lakh migrant workers, sarpanches, who will be at the vanguard of government efforts to keep the State safe from possible COVID-19 spread, are dreading the scenario of thousands returning at the same time.

The registration for return of migrants will begin from April 24.

Sample this: Kansara panchayat in coastal Kendrapara district has readied 70 isolation beds while more than 300 migrant workers from the panchayat have already informed their family members about their return.

In Bhatigaon panchayat under Bargarh district, an isolation centre with 20 beds is ready. However, 60 people from the area who are stranded outside are desperate to return. Similarly, the Gorakhunta gram panchayat in Malkangiri district has 50 beds whereas 160 people from the area are slated to return. In all likelihood, returnees will outnumber COVID-19 isolation beds at the panchayat level. At present, 2 lakh beds have been kept ready in 6,798 panchayats of the State. The government plans to increase the capacity to 5 lakh.

“Around 7.5 lakh Odia migrants are stranded in other States. They are desperate to return home. The government concerned about their well-being,” said D.K. Singh, Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Department Secretary. “The government had announced to provide ₹5 lakh to each panchayat for tackling COVID-19. We have not received a penny,” claimed Pradyumna Kumar Jena, Kansara sarpanch.

Although the government has appointed gram panchayat nodal officers who will be responsible for fixing the timing of return of migrants, sarpanches said full-fledged control rooms are required to keep tabs on the movement of people. The sarpanches have demanded that the government devise some mechanism so that migrants’ return could be phased out.