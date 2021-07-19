Delhi

Sarojini Nagar’s export market shut for violating COVID norms

Export market in Sarojini Nagar was closed until further orders on Sunday for violating COVID-19 norms.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi government on Sunday closed the export market at Sarojini Nagar till further orders for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.

The market was found to be overcrowded with not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Official surveyed

The shops that fall under the Export Market will be closed from Sunday according to an order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Vasant Kunj) Ankur Prakash Meshram. Officials surveyed the market at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday and found it very crowded with COVID norms being “grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all”, the order added.


