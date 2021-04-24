Sardar Patel COVID centre to be reopen in 2-3 days

Facility was closed in February when no. of virus cases reduced significantly

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi, which was closed down in February, is likely to be operational in two-three days, officials said on Friday.

The facility in Chhatarpur is being revived considering the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, they added.

“We are ready with a 500-bed facility at the SPCCC. Thanks to the support from the MHA, medical and paramedical staffers from the ITBP has been deployed and we have been told that they will start arriving from Saturday. We have all the equipment, drugs and consumables. We have been working day and night for the last couple of days to get all the necessary arrangements done by different departments, like PWD, MTNL, BSES, DUSIB, DJB,” South Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Ankita Chakravarty said.

“These are 500 oxygenated beds... oxygen will be given via oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders,” she explained.

The 10,200-bed facility was inaugurated on July 5 last year and was operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The centre was 1,700-feet-long and 700-feet-wide – roughly the size of 20 football fields – and had 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

It was closed in February when the number of cases in Delhi had reduced significantly. The facility had admitted patients referred by 11 city hospitals, including the AIIMS and the Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi recorded 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases on Thursday.