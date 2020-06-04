Sanjay Singh travels with migrants

New Delhi

04 June 2020 23:56 IST

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday travelled with 180 migrant workers from Delhi to Patna on a flight, which was sponsored by NGOs and individuals.

The workers gathered at the MP’s residence in North Avenue and from there went to the airport.

“Hon’ble MP Shri @SanjayAzadSIn has been on the forefront in helping migrant workers stranded in Delhi with 180 more migrants being sent to Patna via chartered flights today. Arvind Kejriwal Govt has sent 2.4 lakh migrants to their home states by special trains & buses,” the AAP said in a tweet.

Advertising

Advertising

He had on Wednesday, used 34 flight tickets entitled to him in a year as an MP to take 33 migrant workers from Delhi to Patna in Bihar.