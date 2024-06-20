ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Singh seeks INDIA bloc's support to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana

Updated - June 20, 2024 02:39 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 02:16 pm IST - New Delhi

‘They carry out protests and indulge in theatrics. If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan,’ said the AAP Rajya Sabha MP

PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on June 20 sought the INDIA bloc's support in the party's fight to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh accused the BJP of sponsoring the water crisis in the National Capital.

Will sit on fast if PM does not resolve water crisis: Atishi; 54% of supply getting wasted: BJP

"They carry out protests and indulge in theatrics. If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan," he said.

Mr. Singh said Delhi Water minister Atishi will be starting an indefinite fast from June 21 to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana, which is ruled by the BJP.

"I appeal to INDIA bloc parties to support us in this fight. We are asking for our share of water from Haryana," he said.

Also read: Release water on humanitarian grounds, Delhi govt. to Haryana

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused Ms. Atishi of indulging in "theatrics" to distract attention from the alleged theft and black marketeering of water, and demanded that the AAP government be sacked for its "inaction".

