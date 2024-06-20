AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on June 20 sought the INDIA bloc's support in the party's fight to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh accused the BJP of sponsoring the water crisis in the National Capital.

"They carry out protests and indulge in theatrics. If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Singh said Delhi Water minister Atishi will be starting an indefinite fast from June 21 to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana, which is ruled by the BJP.

"I appeal to INDIA bloc parties to support us in this fight. We are asking for our share of water from Haryana," he said.

Also read: Release water on humanitarian grounds, Delhi govt. to Haryana

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused Ms. Atishi of indulging in "theatrics" to distract attention from the alleged theft and black marketeering of water, and demanded that the AAP government be sacked for its "inaction".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.