Sanjay Singh decries ED raids on associates

May 25, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior AAP leader and Lok Sabha member Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader and Lok Sabha member Sanjay Singh | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted fresh searches in connection with the alleged excise policy scam at the premises of persons linked with senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

AAP hit out at the BJP-ruled Centre, accusing it of trying to “intimidate, harass and silence” Mr. Singh for speaking out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ED sources said the searches were conducted after it received fresh inputs from questioning the accused in the alleged scam.

In a video statement on Wednesday, Mr. Singh said the premises of two of his associates — Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra — were raided by the federal agency in an attempt to press “fake charges” against them. He accused the Centre of misusing power, adding that he will continue to raise “corruption with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

