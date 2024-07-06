ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Singh appointed as AAP Parliamentary Party chairperson

Updated - July 06, 2024 12:29 am IST

Published - July 06, 2024 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjay Singh. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was appointed as the chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party on Friday, said party officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also chosen as the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha. Currently, AAP has a total of 13 MPs in both Houses.

Thanking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the opportunity, Mr. Singh in a post on X said, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always given me the opportunity to raise my voice from the streets to the Parliament. I will fulfil the responsibility of the party’s parliamentary group chairperson with utmost dedication. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party.”

This is Mr. Singh’s second stint in the Rajya Sabha. He took his oath for a second time on March 19 this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US