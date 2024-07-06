GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sanjay Singh appointed as AAP Parliamentary Party chairperson

Updated - July 06, 2024 12:29 am IST

Published - July 06, 2024 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was appointed as the chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party on Friday, said party officials.

He was also chosen as the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha. Currently, AAP has a total of 13 MPs in both Houses.

Thanking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the opportunity, Mr. Singh in a post on X said, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always given me the opportunity to raise my voice from the streets to the Parliament. I will fulfil the responsibility of the party’s parliamentary group chairperson with utmost dedication. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party.”

This is Mr. Singh’s second stint in the Rajya Sabha. He took his oath for a second time on March 19 this year.

