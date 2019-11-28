Sanitation workers to end strike today

Nearly 37 sanitation workers’ unions that had gone on strike demanding regularisation of workers will call off their strike on Thursday after getting assurances from municipal corporation leaders and officials, union leaders said.

In a discussion with Mayors and Commissioners of all three municipal corporations on Wednesday, workers’ demands were put forth and assurances on regularising those appointed before 2006 were received, said Sanjay Ghelot of Swatchhta Karamchari Union.

A schedule of workers to be regularised systematically had been chalked out following discussions, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said. Mr. Singh added that while arrears to sanitation workers had also piled up, the current financial situation of the MCDs did not allow them to make the payments but had assured the workers that the amount due would be paid once the financial situation improves.

Up to 187 councillors of the municipal corporations will be carrying out protests at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday demanding release of funds due to them.