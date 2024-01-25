Sanitation workers stage protest, say they are paid less than minimum wage

January 25, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Sanitation workers at the Delhi government’s Burari Hospital tonsured their heads and took out a mock funeral procession of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

The workers, who were appointed through a private contractor, have been staging a demonstration against the termination of services of some of them and alleged sexual harassment of women workers by supervisors, according to Safai Kamgar Union (SKU), which represents the workers. The SKU also said the workers were paid less than the minimum wage.

Later in the day, the workers held a meeting with Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. The Minister assured them that the services of none of the workers would be terminated ‘illegally’, according to a statement issued by the Delhi government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Minister assured us that none of the workers would be fired and that the minimum wage would be paid to them. The Minister also promised that a committee will be formed to look into the corruption between hospital authorities and contractors, which led to the workers being paid less,” said Harish Gautam, executive member of the SKU (Delhi).

However, the statement issued by the government did not mention anything about the minimum wage or the committee.

“The Minister assured the complainants that the Delhi government is committed to the welfare of safai karamcharis. And every action will be taken to ensure that workers are not targeted by vested interests. It will be ensured that no worker is illegally removed,” read the government statement.

On the issue of the alleged sexual harassment, the statement read, “The Minister of Health had given urgent directions to the Chief Secretary to form a committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary (Health) to inquire into the matter and submit a report in one week. However, even after one month of the directions, the CS has neither formed the committee nor submitted the inquiry report.”

Meanwhile, documents shared by sources in the Delhi government show that the Health Secretary wrote to the Health Minister on December 25 to inform him that the hospital’s internal complaints committee (ICC) had been asked to inquire into the matter.

Documents also showed that the findings of the ICC had been shared with Mr. Bharadwaj. The Secretary also told the Minister that an FIR had been filed in the matter and that his communication could be considered the preliminary report.

Removed by police

The workers started their protest inside the hospital premises seeking their salaries for December. Mr. Gautam said that on January 19 their salaries were paid. However, the contractor said that the workers who were part of the protest would be fired.

The workers claimed that the Delhi police removed them from the hospital premises on Thursday morning even as they were protesting peacefully.

The Delhi government had last year raised the minimum monthly wage of unskilled workers to ₹17,494.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT