‘Sanitation, drinking water top priorities’

Senior Haryana Civil Service (HCL) officer Yashpal Yadav, who took over as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner on Monday, said sanitation, sewerage and drinking water are his top priorities.

Mr. Yadav took over the reins of the MCG from V. Uma Shankar, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Mr. Yadav, who was earlier posted as the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) Administrator in Gurugram, said his aim was to provide basic facilities to the people. Emphasising the need to increase participation of commoners in functioning of the municipal corporation, Mr. Yadav said a parallel agency comprising locals will be constituted to monitor development work and also offer suggestions.

Social audit

Social audit of the works will be carried out and suggestions are invited from the common man, he added.

Mr. Yadav directed the officials to work in close coordination with elected representatives to expedite all development related-work in the city. He also asked them to be present in their offices from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily to hear grievances of the people and also resolve them. He emphasised the need for transparency and quick delivery of services.

Mr. Yadav also gathered information about the present status of various MCG projects such as slaughter houses, construction and demolition waste plant and solid waste management plant and e-office. He also enquired about land holdings and the properties of the MCG.