Samyukt Kisan Morcha writes to PM to resume talks over farm laws

21 May 2021 23:50 IST

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging resumption of talks over the three farm laws they have been agitating against at Delhi borders since November last year.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the three Central legislations. The farmers’ body said in a statement on Friday it has again asked the government to reinitiate a dialogue with the protesting farmers.

A government panel had met farmer leaders on January 22. There has been no talks between the two sides since January 26 when the tractor rally turned violent.

“The SKM has written a letter to the Prime Minister, asking for the resumption of talks with farmers. This letter touches upon several aspects of the farmers’ movement, and the ignorant attitude of the government,” the SKM said in the statement.

It said that while the farmers do not wish to expose anyone to the health hazards of the pandemic, it “cannot also give up on the struggle, as it is a matter of life and death, and also of future generations”.