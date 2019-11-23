Samples from eight out of nine spots cleared quality test: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday said that out of the 11 locations in Delhi from where the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had tested water samples, the DJB had tested samples from nine locations and eight of them were found to be fit for drinking.

Last week, a study by BIS had said that water in Delhi was most unsafe among 21 State Capitals based on water samples collected from 11 locations in the city.

‘Suspicious’ actions

Addressing a press conference, DJB Vice-Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said that the BIS findings could be a “carefully orchestrated” build up to protect the interests of the RO (Reverse Osmosis) companies and termed Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s actions as “suspicious”.

Mr. Mohaniya said that one of the nine samples had less amount of chlorine than required.

“The DJB was not able to pick samples from two of the 11 locations mentioned by the BIS, including Ram Vilas Paswan’s residence and another address which has been locked for the last couple of months,” Mr. Mohaniya said.

“Among the nine samples collected, eight, including that of Krishi Bhawan, was found fit for drinking. Only one sample taken from Geeta Devi’s house at Janta Vihar was found biologically not satisfactory due to inadequate residual chlorine i.e. just one parameter,” he added.

The Vice Chairman said that in the next 10 days DJB will collect water samples in large-scale from various places across the city after issuing a public notice so that the people know the details of the samples collected.

“Media is invited to witness the sample collection process. We welcome BIS officials also to be part of this exercise. Whatever may be the results, details will be made public. We are working for the people of Delhi. BIS is trying to save its face as its credibility has been eroded due to the unwanted misadventure in collecting water samples and placing ill crafted data in Parliament,” Mr. Mohaniya added.

‘No word from Ministry’

He said that the DJB has written to the Union Ministry to detail the method and action plan for a proposed joint committee of the Central and Delhi governments to test the water quality in Delhi and no response has been received so far.

‘Strange coincidence’

“Recently the National Green Tribunal [NGT] had prohibited the use of reverse osmosis purifiers where total dissolved solids in water are below 500 mg per litre. Water Quality India Association, representing the RO manufacturers, challenging the NGT’s order in the Supreme Court quoted the data released by BIS on water quality in Delhi. It is a very strange coincidence. The SC upheld the NGT verdict and the petition of RO companies was rejected,” Mr. Mohaniya said.

“Union Minister’s move is suspicious. From the Supreme Court verdict also, it can be assumed that Delhi’s water is fit for drinking and not contaminated,” he said.