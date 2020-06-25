Samples collected for IgG antibodies test in Tigara village

Over 90 samples were taken for the IgG antibodies test during a sero surveillance survey in and around Tigara village here on Thursday.
Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said that the samples were taken from those people who were likely to be exposed more to COVID-19 patients, including health officials, police personnel, cab drivers and safai karamcharis. The test will help in knowing the extent of prevalence of the infection and prepare the strategy, said Mr. Yadav, adding that this was the reason why the frontline soldiers were chosen for the tests.
He said that earlier, 92 samples were taken and 50 of them had already been infected and recovered. Of the remaining 42, only six had developed antibodies. The district has received 460 kits for the IgG antibodies test, said Mr. Yadav.
New cases
Meanwhile, 89 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday and 164 people have recovered. The cumulative number of cases in Gurugram is 4,851 and the active cases is 1,735. So far, 76 people have died including 45 with co-morbidities. Of the total active case, 1,190 are in home isolation.
Besides, 14,12,727 had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app so far.
Of the four blocks in the district, Gurugram block has maximum 4,426 cases followed by Pataudi (220), Farukh Nagar (118) and Sohna (87).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath