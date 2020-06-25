Samples collected for IgG antibodies test in Tigara village

Over 90 samples were taken for the IgG antibodies test during a sero surveillance survey in and around Tigara village here on Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said that the samples were taken from those people who were likely to be exposed more to COVID-19 patients, including health officials, police personnel, cab drivers and safai karamcharis. The test will help in knowing the extent of prevalence of the infection and prepare the strategy, said Mr. Yadav, adding that this was the reason why the frontline soldiers were chosen for the tests.

He said that earlier, 92 samples were taken and 50 of them had already been infected and recovered. Of the remaining 42, only six had developed antibodies. The district has received 460 kits for the IgG antibodies test, said Mr. Yadav.

New cases

Meanwhile, 89 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday and 164 people have recovered. The cumulative number of cases in Gurugram is 4,851 and the active cases is 1,735. So far, 76 people have died including 45 with co-morbidities. Of the total active case, 1,190 are in home isolation.

Besides, 14,12,727 had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app so far.

Of the four blocks in the district, Gurugram block has maximum 4,426 cases followed by Pataudi (220), Farukh Nagar (118) and Sohna (87).